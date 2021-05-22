Girls District Track Roundup

PIQUA — Lehman Catholic girls track and field team took fourth at the Piqua D-III district track and field meet Saturday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.

Newton was ninth, Covington was 11th, Troy Christian was 14th and Bradford was 16th.

Kiersten Franklin had a big day for the Lady Cavaliers.

She won the 100, 12.14; and 200, 26.19; and took second in the 400, 58.81.

Lindsey Magoteaux took second in the 100, 12.65 and fourth in the 200, 26.91.

Lehman’s 400 relay (Ella Black, Ella Monnin, Katie McFarland, Magoteaux) won in 50.67 and the 800 relay (Monnin, Franklin, McFarland, Magoteaux) took second in 1:46.41.

Also advancing to regionals were Newton Rylie Resides and Covington’s Carlie Besecker.

Resides took third in the pole vault, 10-6 and Besecker took fourth in the long jump, 16-4.

The regional meet will be held Wednesday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Graham D-II

In St. Paris, the Milton-Union girls finished sixth, Miami East was seventh and Bethel finished 14th.

Annie Smith led Milton-Union, winning the long jump, 15-1 1-2 and taking third in the 100 hurdles, 16.58.

Morgan Grudich finished second in the long jump, 14-10; while Madelyn Johnson took third in the 200, 27.09 and fourth in the 100, 13,38.

For Miami East, Layla Vargas took second in the 100, 13.20 and Cassidy Walker took third in the 100, 13.37.

Those two teamed with Maria Broerman and Rori Hunley for third in the 400 relay, 52.70.

The regional meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.