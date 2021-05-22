Davidson named ranking member of FinTech Task Force

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) was named ranking member of the Task Force on Financial Technology earlier this week.

“I am pleased to announce Congressman Davidson as the new top Republican on the Task Force on Financial Technology,” Republican leader Patrick McHenry said. “Warren is a consistent advocate for blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption, as well as data privacy in the financial services sector. I’m confident he will be a strong leader on the Task Force as Republicans work to foster innovation and provide clear rules of the road to create a more inclusive financial system.”

The Task Force on Financial Technology conducts hearings and investigations into issues surrounding emerging financial technology innovations including updated payment systems, credit reporting, consumer data privacy, and blockchain technology.

“I’m excited to take on this new responsibility on the House Financial Services Committee. FinTech will revolutionize Americans’ lives by changing the way they save, invest, make payments, and bank. I look forward to working with Chairman Lynch to help unleash financial innovation with regulatory clarity, so more Americans can safely participate in rapidly expanding FinTech markets,” Davidson said.