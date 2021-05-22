Boys District Track Roundup

PIQUA — The Newton boys led local track and field teams at the Piqua D-III district meet with a sixth-place finish.

Covington was eighth, Bradford was 12th, Lehman Catholic was 15th and Troy Christian was 16th.

Dawson Hildebrand led Newton, winning the shot put with a distance of 56-5 1-2.

Finishing second for Newton was the 400 relay (Dylan Huber, Andrew Whittaker, John Schieltz, Josh Ecklebarger), 45.68.

Taking third were Lane Kesling, 400, 52.49 and the 800 relay (Huber, Whittaker, Kesling, Schieltz), 1:34.35.

Bennett Welborn led Covington, winning the 800, 2:03.58 and taking third in the 1,600, 4:35.35.

Also advancing for Covington was Ashler Long, 3,200, 10:17.78.

Bradford had two athletes advance to regionals.

Ethan Saunders took fourth in the 100, 11.45 and Connor Jones took fourth in the 300 hurdles, 46.19.

Regionals will be held Wednesday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Graham D-II

At St. Paris, The Miami East boys finished third at the Graham D-II district meet Saturday, while Milton-Union was fourth and Bethel was 13th.

Miami East was led by the 1,600 relay (Kaden Weldy, Jayden Hatcher, Clark Bennett, Daniel Davis) which won in 3:32.34.

Jayden Hatcher took second in the 400, 51.88; while taking third were Weldy, 200, 23.45; and the 800 relay (Davis, Jayden Waddy, Evan Noll, Weldy), 1:34.82.

Taking fourth were Elijah Wilmeth, 1,600, 4:38.16; Bennett, 400, 52.88; and the 400 relay (Davis, Waddy, Noll, Weldy), 45.35.

Chris Miller led Milton-Union, winning the 800, 2:00.92.

Ray Copeland took second in the high jump, 5-10; while finishing third were Kyle Hultgren, 110 hurdles, 16.89 and the 1,600 relay (Miller, Kyle Hultgren, Colton Hultgren, Eric Trittschuh), 3:36.84.

Blake Brumbaugh took fourth in the 100, 11.43.

The regional meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field.