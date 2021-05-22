Road to close

TROY — South Mulberry Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 for utilities construction.

Pet education program offered

WEST MILTON — DREAM, a volunteer-run nonprofit pet rescue, will offer a program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Milton-Union Public Library, to help those interested learn the responsibilities of owning a dog or cat and how people play a role in controlling the pet population. Topics of discussion include spay and neutering, vet fees, licensing and how to provide safe environments for our pets.

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Medicare series on tap

TIPP CITY — Kate Johnsen of the Medicare Resource Center will unpack the basics of Medicare and explore ways to maximize your healthcare coverage and minimize your spending in this three-class series at the Tipp City Public Library, hosted by Tipp Monroe Community Services. There series will held:

• Stretching Your Medicare Prescription Drug Dollars — June 10 from 5-6 p.m.

• ABCs & Ds of Medicare — July 15 from 5-6 p.m.

• Is our Medicare Plan Right For You? — Aug. 12 from 5-6 p.m.

There is no charge, but registration is required at tmcomservices.org.