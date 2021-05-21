Piqua’s Nicholas advances to regionals in four events; Troy girls finish third at D-I district meet

TROY — For Piqua junior Camilla Nicholas, it was was simple as 1-2-3-4 at the Troy D-I district track and field meet, while the the Troy girls team battled through a tough week of injuries to finish third as a team.

PIQUA

Nicholas advanced to regionals in all four of her events.

She won the 400, 58.6; took second in the 100, 12.34; finished third in the long jump, 16-6 1-2 and took fourth in the 200, 25.56.

Nicholas was a state placer in the 400 two years ago as a freshman, before last spring’s season was postponed.

“The 400 was my main race,” Nicholas said. “That was the one I wanted to win.”

She was disappointed that Troy’s Leah Harnish, who edged her at the MVL race, was not able to run Friday night.

“I knew she had an injury, but I was hoping she would be able to push through it,” Nicholas said.

Wayne had the fastest two times in the 100 prelim, but Nicholas was able to get second in that race.

“That was a surprise,” Nicholas said. “I thought those girls from Wayne had it. They are amazing.”

Nicholas felt she could have done better in the long jump.

“It wasn’t my best night, but I did okay,” she said. “I plan on competing in all four events at regionals.”

Colleen Cox also advanced to regional for Piqua, taking fourth in the 400, 62.72.

TROY

While Troy lost two of its best sprinters to injury this week, the Trojans showed their team depth and had two individuals and relay team advance on to the regional meet.

The 1,600 relay (Brennah Hutchinson, Madison Manson, Kara Steinke, Anna Boezi) finished second in 4:15.32.

Sophie Fong took third in the pole vault, 11-0 and Josie Kleinhenz took third in the discus, 116-0.

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe girls finished fourth in the team standings, led by the 3,200 relay team’s win Wednesday.

On Friday, Tipp got second place finishes from KelseyMcClurg, 100 hurdles, 15.50 and Alex Foster, 800, 2:24.51.

Taking third were Annie Sinning, 3,200, 11:44.86 and the 400 relay (Maddi Moran, Dakota Schroeder, Jaila Fletcher, McClurg), 51.17/

Shelby Hept added a fourth-place finish in the 3,200, 12:03.85.