PCS District sees energy costs savings

By Aimee Hancock

PIQUA — Piqua City School District saved over $200,000 in the past year thanks to energy saving measures within the schools, according to Treasurer Jeremie Hittle.

Hittle presented a report from Honeywell, during the Piqua City Schools Board of Education meeting on Thursday, which is part of a 3-year energy savings agreement between PCS and Honewell.

Thursday’s report presented annual energy and cost avoidance figures from year two of the agreement, which indicated a total savings of $211,975. In the past two years combined, the district has saved $506,648 from building improvements, according to the report.

Hittle said the bulk of the energy savings comes from switching to LED lighting and replacing the chiller in the junior high school.

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• The board approved school fees for next year, which are unchanged from last year. In accordance with the USDA’s food waiver program, K-12 students will receive free breakfast and lunch next year, at no cost to the district.

• The board voted to waive pay to play athletic fees for the 2021-2022 school year.

• The board accepted a list of donations totaling $2,350 to go toward various district programs. The board also accepted a grant in the amount of $387.99 from K-12 Prevention Education Initiative to go toward PHS Hope Squad; and a grant in the amount of $15,174 from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation to PCS grades four through eight Using Sensors to Make Sense of Science.

• The board approved a resolution authorizing membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2021-2022 school year.

• The board approved an HVAC maintenance agreement extension for FY22 school year with Rieck Services at a cost of $155,556, effective Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022.

• The board will hold a special board meeting on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Alexander Stadium. This is an annual tradition for board members to approve graduates prior to the commencement ceremony.

The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 6 p.m., at the Board of Education offices, 215 Looney Road.