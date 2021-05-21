FFA alumni sponsors scholarships

CASSTOWN — The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter recently recognized graduates of Miami East High School that had been enrolled in Agricultural Education and members of the FFA Chapter. In order to qualify for the scholarship, the applicants completed an essay on “The Benefits of Agricultural Education” and were active in the FFA Chapter for at least one year. Each recipient received a cash scholarship to be used for their further endeavors.

Adam Bensman is the son of Brian and the late Catherine Bensman. He served as a chapter officer, earned the State FFA Degree and participated in the livestock evaluation team.

He shared, “I am sure that I will use all of the skills that I have learned to help me in the future. I am hoping to inspire others in a positive way,” Bensman said.

Sarah Blocher is the daughter of David and Susan Blocher. She has participated in poultry evaluation, earned the State FFA Degree and taught elementary children during Ag Day and Farm Safety Day.

She shared, “It teaches the younger generation about the importance of agriculture and raises them with an idea of agriculture and where their food comes from.”

Carter Gilbert is the son of Adam Gilbert and Michelle West. He served as a chapter officer, participated in the food science competition, organized a community Easter egg hunt, and earned the State FFA Degree.

He shared, “I believe the best thing that I have learned while being a part of this class, organization, and group, is my ability to be a leader.”

Lauren Wright is the daughter of Eric and Jill Wright. She was a state proficiency winner, earned the State FFA Degree, served as a chapter officer and lead numerous competition teams to top 5 placings.

“Agricultural education opens many doors for students that otherwise would not have even been available,” Wright said.

The Miami East FFA Alumni was able to provide these scholarship recipients with monies because of the donations and support of community members through such projects as the quarter auction in April and the silent auction at the chapter banquet in April.