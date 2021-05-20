Dayton Air Show to be full event

DAYTON — Governor DeWine’s announcement that Ohio’s health restrictions will end on June 2 has given the CenterPoint EnergyDayton Air Show Presented by Kroger the green light to conduct a “normal” show in 2021.

Show officials said they jumped at the chance to fully reopen and present a traditional show program complete with static display aircraft, specialty seating and a star-studded line-up of top aerobatic performers.

This year’s show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on July 10-11.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of Dayton’s premier summer event held at Dayton International Airport.

“We’re so excited to return and give the people of Dayton an outdoor summer event to enjoy with family and friends. We have an incredible lineup of performers, comfortable seating and delicious food and beverages, so come on out and enjoy summer … it’s been a long time since we have been able to do this,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show Board of Trustees, producers of the event.

Show officials have spoken to Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County and received the Ohio Department of Public Health’s new order permitting the show to return to normal operations. The show will operate as it has in the past. Static aircraft will be available for public viewing and popular specialty seating areas like the Pavilion, Blue Sky Chalet and Photo Pit will be open.

The show will be implementing some new initiatives that will make guests feel comfortable and safe:

• Fresh Air: Everything is outdoors.

• Space: More than over 100 acres of show grounds. Plenty of room to spread out and enjoy the show.

• Hand sanitation stations: Hand sanitation stations throughout site for the guest’s convenience and safety.

• Specialty seating: All umbrella table seating areas, Pavilion, Blue Sky Chalet, private chalets and Chairman’s Club spaced a minimum of 6 feet apart

• Cleaning: Tables, restrooms and other surfaces disinfected each day.

Show spectators will enjoy a full, four-hour feature flying show in 2021. Joining the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be an all-star lineup including the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the AeroShellAerobatic Team, the amazing Shockwave Jet Truck, all-new Lucas OilAirshows, and JacquieB “Ladies, it’s Time to Fly” aerobatics. Additional attractions to the 2021 show will be announced soon.

This year is a special year for the Thunderbirds in Dayton. Flying in Thunderbird No. 6 as opposing solo will be Dayton native, Major Kyle Oliver. Born at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, Oliver went on to graduate from Beavercreek High School and The Ohio State University. He was inspired to join the U.S. Air Force while watching the Thunderbirds as a teen visitor to the Dayton Air Show.

Tickets are on sale now at the show’s website at www.daytonairshow.com. Customers can enjoy a print-at-home option on all website purchases.