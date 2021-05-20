Wednesday Baseball Roundup

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team used the bar and arm of Lucas Day to advanced to a D-IV district semifinal.

Troy Christian defeated Catholic Central 5-2 Wednesday.

The Eagles will play Southeastern at 5 p.m. Monday at the Market Street diamond in Troy.

Day drove in all five runs, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run.

Adam Twiss added a double.

Day also pitched a five-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Bradford holds

off Houston

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team held off Houston 12-9 in D-IV sectional action Wednesday.

Bradford will play Fort Loramie at 5 p.m. Monday at Newton in a district semifinal.

Landon Monnin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Gage Wills had a double and two RBIs.

Landon Wills was 3-for-4, Keaton Mead and Hudson Hill were both 2-for-4 and Tucker Miller had a double.

Taven Leach, Miller and Mead combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

Newton falls

to Botkins

PLEASANT HILL — Newton was upset by Botkins 7-5 in D-IV sectional action Wednesday.

Alex Koon was 2-for-2 with a double for Newton.

Caden Sweitzer had a triple and Carson Knupp and John Willoughby both doubled.

Ross Ferrell and Colin Tackett combined on a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking five.

Buccs drop

tourney game

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team lost 2-0 to Greenon in D-IV sectional action Wednesday.

Jakob Hamilton’s double was Covington’s only hit.

Hamilton pitched a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

East loses

to Brookville

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team was upset by Brookville 3-2 in D-III sectional tournament action Wednesday.

Tyler Kirby and Garrett LeMaster combined on a four-hitter for the Vikings, striking out four and walking four.

Bethel falls

in tournament

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel baseball team lost 11-5 to Northeastern Wednesday in D-III sectional action.

Luke Gray was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Noah McCann was 2-for-2.

Braden Hennagir had a double and Ryan Dilbeck was 2-for-4.