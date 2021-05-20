Organization donates to STEM program

MIAMI COUNTY — On May 13, Give Where You Live members heard three presentations from Upper Miami Valley STEM Education, Inc., We Love Birthday Parties and the Troy Recreation Association. Upper Miami Valley STEM Education, Inc. was the selected charity to receive a donation from the charity.

Upper Miami Valley STEM Education, Inc. focuses on Student Research and STEM Education by aiding students in project development and in the preparation for the presentation of a project at the Upper Miami Valley Science Days. Each year more than 35,000 Ohio students at more than 1,000 schools participate in local science fairs and are judged on knowledge achieved, effective use of scientific method, clarity of expression, originality and creativity. Students who achieve superior ratings are invited to participate in district science fairs. On State Science Day, more than 1,000 students from grades 5-12, having each received a superior rating at district science fairs, participate in State Science Day and may be eligible for more than $1.7 million in scholarships and awards. Upper Miami Valley STEM Education, Inc. supports students in grades fifth through 12th from Champaign, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties who are in public school, private school, or home school.

To learn more about Upper Miami Valley STEM Education, Inc. please go to: https://www.ohioumvsd.com/

Membership in Give Where You Live of Miami County is open throughout the year. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. As of February 2021, Give Where You Live has given over $210,000 to Miami County charities.

For more information, or to sign up as a member, visit givewhereyoulive.wixsite.com/miamicounty. You may also email questions to givewhereyoulive.mc@gmail.com.