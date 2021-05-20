Covington senior recognized by BOE

By Aimee Hancock

ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

COVINGTON — Covington Exempted Village School District Board of Education recognized senior Kyleigh Nelson as part of its “Student Spotlight” during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Nelson was recognized for “being a great person, having a fantastic sense of humor, and being a positive role model for others,” according to Superintendent Gene Gooding.

Principal Josh Meyer said Nelson is “one of the most outgoing and pleasant students at Covington High School.”

“Recently, she was selected by her classmates as the ‘Most Spirited Senior,’” Meyer said. “Along with her support for the Buccaneer athletic teams, Kyleigh plays a key role in the building by lifting everyone’s spirits on a daily basis. She is an outstanding senior and she will be missed.”

As part of its “Staff Spotlight,” the board recognized Covington Elementary School teacher Karol Hogue.

According to Gooding, Hogue was honored for “building positive relationships with our students, advocating for all students, and being a great team member.”

Principal Josh Long said Hogue is “truly a wonderful teacher and person.”

“The students and parents of CES appreciate all that she does to help our kids be successful,” Long said. “She is a great role model for our students and she always has a positive and cheerful attitude. Mrs. Hogue makes learning fun, and the kids enjoy working with her.”

The board also recognized Covington High School guidance counselor Karen Brackman, who is retiring after working in education for 34 years, 33 of those at Covington.

Brackman taught English and reading to students in grades eight through 12 for 15 years before becoming the CHS guidance counselor in 1988, according to Gooding.

“Ms. Brackman has made a tremendous impact on the lives of so many Covington students. She truly cares about the kids, and she has worked very hard to help every CHS student prepare for their post-high school careers,” Gooding said. “Her leadership in the CHS scholarship program has been tremendous and countless students have benefited from her efforts.”

Principal Meyer agreed.

“I have enjoyed working with Ms. Brackman for the past three years as the principal of CHS,” he said. “She has been a trusted and reliable colleague and friend, and a valuable resource for a new principal.”

Also during Wednesday’s meeting:

• Commendations were extended to the 2021 CHS valedictorians Sydney Hogue, Benjamen Romie and Cael Vanderhorst for outstanding academic achievements, and to all of the recent CHS Honors Banquet award recipients for their exemplary accomplishments.

• The board recognized the following students who will graduate with GPAs higher than 3.9: Sydney Hogue, Avery Rench, Cael Vanderhorst, Grant Humphrey, David Robinson, Bethany Weldy, David McCool, Benjamen Romie.

• Commendations were extended to senior class prom court members Sydney Hogue, Alyssa Kimmel, Ella Warner, Rai’Shell Reed, Madison Jones, Clayton Stephan, Deacon Shields, Avery Rench, Trentin Alexander, and Kellan Anderson, and to prom queen Rai’Shell Reed and prom king Avery Rench.

• Emily Schafer was commended for being selected to attend Buckeye Girls State.

• The following UVCC students were commended for receiving awards at the 33rd Annual Achievers’ Program held May 6: Randy Anthony, Rochelle Besecker, Adam Brewer, Devin Brummitt, Austin Davis, Macey Delk, Morgan Fairchild, Hannah Good, Alijaha Haught, Owen Landis, Daniel Leistner, Job Morgan, Megan Naylor, Chelsea Poling, David Robinson, Sage Staten, Devin Williams, and Zane Wise.

• The board congratulated the JH/HS art students and Mrs. Crawford on a successful art show. The following awards were given: Best Drawing, Best Portfolio, Principal’s Choice, Superintendent’s Choice, Best in Show: Autumn Wright; Best Color Drawing, Best Mixed Media: Jenna Belmaggio; Best 3D Piece, People’s Choice: Julia Good; Best Painting: Ethan Kendig; Best Arts and Crafts: Emily Daly; Best Seventh Grade: Lillian Mumford; Best Sketchbook: Ella White; Treasurer’s Choice: Michael Hagan.

• The board commended Ryan Rohr of the Covington-UVCC FFA for placing first at FFA state in the area of agricultural communications as an individual. The team placed third in the state with members Allison Gostomsky, Derrick Meyer, Michael Hagan, Tori Quinter, Gavin Swank, and Megan Rose.

• The board accepted a list of donations totaling $21,182, to go toward various school programs and scholarship funds.

• The board approved the purchase of fleet, property, and liability insurance through the Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority (SORSA) at an annual premium of $41,695 for the period of July 1, 2021, through July 1, 2022.

• The board approved UVMC Occupational to perform bus driver physical examinations for the 2021-2022 school year, and approved Kenny Adams as On-Bus-Instructor instructor.

• School fees were approved as follows: $45 for grades K-12; $50 for grades 7-8; and $70 for grades 9-12. Lunch prices were approved as follows: $1.50 for breakfast; $2.60 for grades K-6; $2.85 for grades 7-12; $3.75 for adults; $0.50 for milk.

• The board voted to reject all bids received for the Smith Field locker room renovation as all bids exceeded the published estimate by more than 10%. Ohio Revised Code prohibits the award of contracts for the work in excess of 10% above the entire estimate.

• The board approved the purchase of a math six-year curriculum program for kindergarten through grade 12 from Hand2Mind, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, and Savvas Publishing for $89,798.96.

• The board approved the purchase of an indoor air quality system from EMCOR Services in the amount of $86,860. This equipment utilizes patented needlepoint bi-polar ionization (NPBI) technology which releases ions that can kill pathogens, break down harmful compounds, and accumulate microparticles into larger filterable particles.

• The board entered into executive session to discuss the compensation of employees. No action was taken.

The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m.