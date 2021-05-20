County down to Level 1 Public Emergency

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — Miami County has officially moved from a Level 2 Public Emergency to a Level 1, according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

According to Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Smith, who gave his weekly update at the Miami County Commissioners meeting Thursday, a Level 1 Public Emergency indicates a county meets only one of the advisory system’s seven indicators. The county still meets indicator three, which is non-congregate cases. This indicator is flagged if the proportion of cases that are not in a congregate setting goes over 50% in at least one of the last three weeks, and is used as an indicator of greater risk of spread within the community. Miami County currently has 100% of cases outside of congregate settings.

The county no longer meets the new cases per capita indicator which is flagged if there are greater than 50 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks. As of Thursday, the county recorded 46.73 cases per capita over the last two weeks. Last week, this number was 56.08.

Also during Thursday’s meeting:

• Commissioner Ted Mercer said the Courthouse’s century-old bell, located in the Courthouse dome, will once again ring. Beginning Friday, May 21, the bell will sound three times per day; at 8 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m.

• Commissioners set the date of Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1:35 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room to receive and open bids for the engineer’s 2021 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program. According to Engineer Paul Huelskamp, 25 miles of roads are set to be resurfaced.

• Commissioners set the date of June 10, 2021, at 1:40 p.m., in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room to receive and open bids for the engineer’s 2021 Center Line and Edge Line Striping and Center Line Layout Program.

• Commissioners authorized a contract for services for Early Intervention Service/Coordination/Early Childhood Intake and Referral/Local Outreach (SFY22)with Riverside of Miami County/Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, as requested by the Miami County Family and Children First Council. Total contract amount not to exceed $352,810; effective from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

• Commissioners authorized an Early Intervention Service Coordination Grant Agreement with the Miami County Family and Children First Council and the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for early intervention service coordination services. The total grant amount is $328,203 for the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

• Commissioners authorized a contract amendment with Miami County Family and Children First Council and Riverside of Miami County/Miami County DD for Early Intervention Service Coordination/Early Childhood Intake and Referral/Local Outreach (SFY21). The original contract was authorized and signed on July 23, 2020. The change is being requested by Jordan Hodges, Miami County FCFC Coordinator, to amend “Paragraph I” of the contract to reflect a change in the contract amount for July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, as $345,438.00 (5,155.80 hours at $67) for Early Intervention Service Coordination and Early Childhood intake and Referral/Local Outreach opposed to the 5,757.3 hours at $60 as previously stated in said contract.

• Commissioners authorized Transit Manager Sarah Baker to file a grant application for the SFY2022 Urban Transit Program, requesting $61,818 on behalf of the Miami County Commissioners, with the Ohio Department of Transportation. The award is an allocation grant based upon eligible applicants for the SFY2022 Urban Transit Program and these funds are distributed to Ohio Urban Transit agencies that receive Federal Transit Administration Section 5307 funds.

• Commissioners authorized the purchase and installation of security window film from Solar Tint, of Cincinnati, for the windows of the Human Resources Department in the Courthouse. Cost not to exceed $2,997. This purchase request comes based on recommendations from the Operations and Facilities Department and is a security feature.

• Commissioners authorized the requisition of a full-time Development Services Manager for the Department of Development. This is a new position. The pay range is $65K to $85K per year, depending on qualifications.