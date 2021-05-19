From Troy Police Department reports

MY 17

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to Applied Chiropractic for a report of criminal damaging. A report was taken.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A vehicle passed a school bus in the area of The Rec when the red lights were on and children were getting off the bus. The investigation continues to identify the driver of the suspect vehicle.

BURGLARY: An officer responded to the 500 block of Crescent Drive for a report of a burglary not in progress. There are no suspects or witnesses at this time.

May 18

RECKLESS OPERATION: A vehicle passed a school bus in the area of Concord School when the red lights were on and children were getting ready to load onto the bus. The investigation continues to identify the driver of the suspect vehicle.

TRAFFIC OFFENSE: An officer stopped a vehicle at West Main and Adams streets for driving with its high headlight beams on in traffic. The driver was cited for the offense and DUS. The passenger was cited for wrongful entrustment.

DRUG OFFENSE: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle due to an equipment violation. After investigation, Skylar Mader, 18, and Jeremiah Olsen, 19, were both charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.