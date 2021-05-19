Tipp, Troy relay teams, Troy throwers, Tipp pole vaulter advance to regionals

TROY — Junior Annie Sinning is the lone upperclassmen on Tippecanoe girls track and field district champion 3,200-meter relay team.

And she makes a pretty good spokesman as well.

Sinning teamed with sophomores Alex Foster and Shelby Hept and freshman anchor Gracie Ganger to win the race in 10:02.21 Wednesday at Troy High School, more than 20 seconds in front of second-place Northmont. Now, the Red Devils — who were D-II two years ago the last time the district track meet was held, will face their biggest challenge yet.

Running at the D-I regional next week.

“I don’t know (about state being a goal),” Sinning said about the competition next week. “Moving up to D-I this year, that is a little bit scary to think about. We will just go run our best next week and see what happens. With competition, we will be pushed. We definitely won to run a sub-10 (under 10 minutes in the race).”

The other girls agreed.

“What Annie (Sinning) said,” they all said with laughter.

Foster put Tipp in front on the opening leg and Hept, Sinning and Ganger maintained that lead the rest of the way.

It was without a doubt the hottest day to run this spring.

“It was definitely different, I will say that,” Hept said after running in cooler weather most of the spring.

Troy also advanced in the 3,200 relay.

Millie Peltier anchored the Trojans to a third-place finish in 0:27.09 just behind Northmont.

Joining Peltier on the team were junior Renee Kovacs, freshman Kiley Kitta and senior Ella Curcio.

On the boys side, the Tippecanoe 3,200 relay advanced along with Troy throwers Grant Klopfenstein and Zach Ray in the discus and Tipp pole vaulter Allen Murray.

The Tipp 3,200 relay (Ben Prenger, Allen Murray, Patrick McCaffrey, Kalib Tolle) finished second in 8:19.54 as Tolle finished seven-hundreths of a second in front of Wayne at the finish.

Klopfenstein took second in the discus with a distance of 151-9 and Ray took fourth with a throw of 140-0.

Murray cleared 12-0 to take fourth in the pole vault.

Prelims

Piqua was led by Jasiah Medley, who had the fastest time in the 100, 11.04 and third fastest time in the 200, 22.52; while showdown is et in the girls 400 for the second straight week in Friday’s finals.

Gavin Hutchinson of Troy had the fastest qualifying time in the 800, 2:05.08.

Piqua’s Camilla Nicholas and Troy’s Leah Harnish had the two fastest times in 59.29 and 60.30 respectively.

Nicholas also qualified for Friday’s finals with the third fastest time in the 100, 12.45 and 200, 25.57.

Also advancing to Friday’s finals were:

BOYS

110 Hurdles: Jack Kleinhenz, Troy, 15.86; Gavin Garlitz, Tippecanoe, 16.09.

300 Hurdles: Jack Kleinhenz, Troy, 41.39.

800: Allan Murray, Tippecanoe, 2:11.34; Ben Prenger, Tippecanoe, 2:11.63.

400 Relay: Piqua, 44.11; Troy 44.56.

800 Relay: Troy, 1:33.47; Tippecanoe, 1:35.93.

1,600 Relay: Tippecanoe, 3:36.52.

GIRLS

100 Hurdles: Kelsey McClurg, Tippecanoe, 15.51; Jaila Fletcher, Tippecanoe, 16.58; Alyssa Kern, Troy, 17.11.

300 Hurdles: Anna Boezi, Troy, 46.70; Kelsey McClurg, Tippecanoe, 47.42.

100: Maddi Moran, Tippecanoe, 12.87.

200: Maddi Moran, Tippecanoe, 26.41.

400: Colleen Cox, Piqua, 62.84.

400 Relay: Tippecanoe, 51.40; Troy, 51.66.

800 Relay: Troy, 1:46.58.

1,600 Relay: Troy, 4:23.58; Tippecanoe, 4:25.38.