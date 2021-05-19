Salvation Army to being summer feeding program

PIQUA — Established in 1996, The Summer Feeding Program at The Salvation Army Piqua Corps was born from the vision of Major Margaret Starnes when she and her husband, Major Ron Starnes, were the corps officers.

Major Margaret Starnes remembered the struggles that her own family encountered growing up in making ends meet over the summer months when school was not in session. She made it her mission to prevent children in the community from going hungry during those summer months. Thanks to her vision, the program is now in its 25th year of providing balanced, nutritious and child-friendly meals to the children of Piqua.

This year’s Summer Feeding Program will begin on Tuesday, June 1, and run through Friday, Sept. 4, with the exception of Monday, July 5.

Stops this year will be as follows:

10:55 a.m. Paris Court

11:10 a.m. Shawnee (Central Baptist)

11:20 a.m. Corner of West Grant and Adams

11:30 a.m. The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St.

11:40 a.m. Kitt Street

Noon — Washington Commons

12:10 p.m. — Piqua Village

12:50 p.m. — Kiwanis Park

1:10 p.m. — corner of East North and Race streets

Volunteers to assist with this program are still needed. Call (937) 773-7563 for more information.