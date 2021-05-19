ReFlektion to perform benefit concert

PIQUA — The fourth concert of the video concert series to benefit local musicians premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 with a performance from ReFlektion. The series is being hosted by the Piqua Arts Council.

ReFlektion is an acoustic duo or full band playing country music for fans around the state of Ohio. The band consists of twin brothers, Jared and Justin Younce of Piqua. The brothers are singer songwriters that have been performing for over nine years from northern Ohio to Nashville, Tenn.

ReFlektion has been a part of Rock Piqua, as well as the council’s fundraising competition, Dancing with the Piqua Stars. The twins won the competition in 2017, and came back as contestants in 2018.

The band books over 200 shows per year all over the state of Ohio, including the Ft. Loramie Country Concert 2018, Miami County Fair, Piqua 4th Fest, White Oaks Jamboree, Rock Piqua, Piqua Bike Fest, Freedom Fest and many more great venues. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of these events were canceled, and bands like ReFlektion lost roughly 50% of their revenue.

“When I was setting up the bands for the performances, I knew I wanted to use Jared and Justin Younce and their band ReFlektion for filming,” said Piqua Arts Council’s Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “Jared and Justin had just gotten to the point in their career where they were full-time musicians making a living by playing in clubs, restaurants and festivals around the state. They had toured into Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and more and the pandemic really cut their legs out from under them. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they’ve found other work in flooring and home repair, but they feel that longing to get back on the stage in front of crowds of thousands of people.”

These concerts will continue to be hosted virtually on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook and Youtube pages, as well as the Indian Nation Station Youtube page and Piqua Channel 5. All funds raised for the Musicians’ Benefit Concerts will go directly to the bands.

You can donate to your local musicians, like ReFlektion, at piquaartscouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert

Support the cause by becoming a sponsor for the event as an Executive Producer, Producer, Director or Cast Member and receive promotional benefits that range from boosted social media posts, to logos in the Piqua Arts Council newsletter and/or website, to a private performance by a band benefitting from the fund. Donate a custom “ticket price” for the virtual concert, or donate freely. All sponsorship dollars raised go straight to musicians.

The Musicians’ Benefit Concert videos were paid for by grants from The Piqua Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and Neil’s A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation. Official media partners are the Indian Nation Station, WPTW Classic Hits, Miami Valley Today, Troy Public Access TV, Power 107.1 and WYSO out of Yellow Springs. Photos taken by Lammardo Studios.