Piqua, Bethel baseball, Bradford softball advance in tournament

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team evened its record at 14-14 with a 4-1 win over Stebbins Tuesday at Hardman Field in D-I sectional action.

The 12th seeded Indians will play at third seed Springboro at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Milton-Union

drops game

BEAVERCREEK — The Milton-Union baseball team lost 11-1 to Carroll Tuesday in D-II sectional action.

Nathan Morter Jr. had Milton-Union’s only hit.

The Bulldogs had four pitchers combined on a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

Bethel advances

with 10-0 win

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team advanced in D-III sectional action with a 10-0 win over Dixie.

Bethel was scheduled to play at Northeastern Wednesday in second-round action.

Luke Gray pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking two.

Noah McCann was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Chance Spaeth was 2-for-4 with a double and Kyle Brueckman was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Tipp loses

in 10 innings

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Shawnee scored a run with one out in the 10th inning to defeat the Tippecanoe softball team 5-4 in a D-II district semifinal.

Kaitlyn Husic was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Sidney Unger was 2-for-5 with a double and Ashley Aselage had a double and two RBIs.

Savannah Wead pitched a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

East loses

top Carlisle

PLEASANT HILL — The Miami East softball team lost 7-1 to top seed Carlisle in a D-III district semifinal Tuesday.

Kyleigh Kirby pitched a 10-hitter, striking out two and walking five.

Bradford blanks

Houston 10-0

BROOKVILLE — Skipp Miller pitched a one-hitter as top seed Bradford defeated Houston 10-0 Tuesday in a D-IV district semifinal.

Bradford, 25-2, will play Fayetteville Perry in a district championship game at 5 p.m. Friday at Centerville.

Miller struck out 10 and did not walk anyone.

Rylee Canan was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Buzz Brewer was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Austy Miller, Emma Canan and Izzy Hamilton were all 2-for-3.

Ansonia tops

Covington

VERSAILLES — The Covington softball team lost 9-7 to Ansonia in a D-IV district semifinal Tuesday.

Covington got in an early 6-2 hole.

The Buccs were trailing 8-3 in the sixth when Nigella Reck blasted a three-run homer, but that was as close as the Buccs could get.