Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

May 17

FRAUD: A deputy spoke to a resident of Boone Drive in Troy. She was advised by her HR department they received an unemployment claim in her name. She states she did not apply for unemployment or have knowledge of anyone doing so on her behalf. She asked for a report to document the incident. She was directed to the ODJFS website to file an incident report with them as well.

• FRAUD: A Casstown resident received notice of an unemployment claim in his name that he did not know about or authorize. He has already filed a claim with ODJFS, and asked the sheriff’s office to file a report also to document it locally.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the 2500 block of Gearhardt Road, Elizabeth Township, for a fraud complaint. The reporting party stated that someone got into her unemployment account and changed her bank account information. She stated she lives in Dayton, but is momentarily staying at an Elizabeth Township residence. She needed to know where to go to get paid back for the two unemployment checks that were taken from her. She was advised to speak with unemployment to see if they can figure everything out on that end and fix the potential errors in their system.

• JUVENILES CHARGED: A deputy responded to the 1900 block of W. US Route 36 in Washington Township in reference to a suspicious call. Upon investigation, two juveniles were charged with criminal trespassing and criminal damaging.

May 18

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on a report of two inmates that were involved in a physical fight with each other. Both listed inmates were charged with disorderly conduct for their involvement in this incident.