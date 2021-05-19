Meals on Wheels receives donation

PIQUA — Meals on Wheels of Piqua recently received funding from the Upper Valley Medical Center Community Benefit Fund to assist with increased demand over the past year due to COVID-19.

Meals on Wheels provides nutritious hot lunches Monday through Friday to residents of Piqua who may be unable to provide for themselves due to age, illness or other inability. Accommodations can be made for special needs such as diabetic, low sodium, high fiber, etc. according to doctor’s orders.

The meals are prepared by the nutrition services department at Koester Pavilion and delivered directly to the client’s home. Because of this donation, Meals on Wheels has been able to reduce the price of this service to only $2 per meal.

To sign up for the meals, call Meals on Wheels at (937) 615-0940.