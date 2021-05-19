Hildebrand, Saunders, relay teams qualify for D-III regional meet

PIQUA — The Piqua D-III district track and field competition got underway Tuesday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field, with a number of athletes qualifying for regionals.

On the boys side, Dawson Hildebrand of Newton won the discus, 173-2; Ethan Saunders of Bradford took third in the long jump, 19-8 1-4 and the Covington boys 3,200 relay (Bennett Welborn, Devin Brummitt, Asher Long, Mic Barhorst) advanced with a fourth-place finish in 8:30.82.

Qualifying for the girls regional was the Lehman 3,200 relay (Eva Dexter, Colleen O’Leary, Agnes Schmiesing, Caroline Wesner), who finished third in 10:09.75.

Advancing to Saturday’s finals were”

BOYS

110 Hurdles: Connor Jones, Bradford, 17.60.

300 Hurdles: Connor Jones, Bradford, 47.68.

100: Lane Kesling, Newton, 11.69; Ethan Saunders, Bradford, 11.73; Zach Weaver, Troy Christian, 11.87.

200: Lane Kesling, Newton, 23.71; Ethan Saunders, Bradford, 23.83; Kenny Wise, Covington, 24.0.

400: Lane Kesling, Newton, 52.83; James Swartz, Troy Christian, 55.57.

800: Bennett Welborn, Covington, 2:06.71; Devin Brummitt, Covington, 2:09.46; Nick Minneci, Lehman Catholic, 2:11.84.

400 Relay: Newton, 46.79; Covington, 47.55; Lehman Catholic, 47.57.

800 Relay: Newton 1:36.95; Troy Christian, 1:38.89.

1,600 Relay: Lehman Catholic, 3:45.42.

GIRLS

110 Hurdles: Belle Burgett, Bradford, 18.62; Mara O’Leary, Lehman Catholic, 19.41.

100: Kiersten Franklin, Lehman Catholic, 12.58; Lindsey Magoteaux, Lehman Catholic, 13.16.

200: Kiersten Franklin, Lehman Catholic, 25.93; Lindsey Magoteaux, Lehman Catholic, 26.72; Carlie Besecker, Covington, 27.89.

400: Kiersten Franklin, Lehman Catholic, 59.67; Carlie Besecker, Covington, 62.58; Hope Carroll, Troy Christian, 63.31.

800: McKenna Downing, Newton, 2:36.64; Belle Burgett, Bradford, 2:41.90; Colleen O’Leary, Lehman Catholic, 2:43.79; Teyler Meyer, Covington, 2:51.75.

400 Relay: Lehman Catholic, 50.89; Newton, 55.07; Troy Christian, 55.23.

800 Relay: Lehman Catholic, 1:47.35; Troy Christian, 1:53.36.

1,600 Relay: Lehman, 4:23.72; Troy Christian, 4:30.36.