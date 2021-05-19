Foundation award $75,000 in grants

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation awarded $75,289 to 14 organizations that serve Piqua residents this month.

The distribution is part of The Foundation’s twice-annual standard grant cycles from unrestricted funds. The foundation’s Distribution Committee makes recommendations to the board of directors for approval based on a grant application and review process.

The organizations awarded 2021 spring grants are:

CASA/GAL of Miami County, Inc. — conference for court-appointed special advocate volunteers

Elizabeth’s New Life Center/Women’s Centers of Ohio — Earn While You Learn Program

Isaiah’s Place, Inc. — bridging to foster care bags

Johnston Farm Friends Council — History Alive at Fort Piqua

Miami County Dental Clinic — Dental Direct and Traveling Smiles programs

Miami County YMCA — new facility campaign

New Creation Counseling Center — counseling and psychiatry services

Piqua Area Chamber Foundation — website upgrade

Piqua Catholic School — hand drums for music class

Piqua Catholic School — zoo crew alphabet rug

Piqua Catholic School — keyboard covers

Piqua Catholic School — junior high school football helmets

Piqua Catholic School — gym floor resurfacing

Piqua Catholic School — interactive projector board

Piqua City Schools — Piqua High School — William H. Pitsenbarger burial flag case

Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development — pediatric activity chair

The Edison Foundation — molecular testing equipment

Troy-Miami County Public Library — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Upper Miami Valley Young Life — summer camp trip

The grant awards were made to a variety of organization service sectors, all with a demonstrated impact on Piqua residents.

The award to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development will support the purchase of a new pediatric chair for one-on-one neuroeducational classroom activities for those diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, birth trauma, Down syndrome, autism, ADD/ADHD, chromosomal disorders, developmental delays and other brain-related conditions.

“The generous support of The Piqua Community Foundation means more than words can express,” Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Carla Bertke said. “Having the ability to purchase the pediatric chair will help us continue to provide services to our very young participants. It is a vital piece of equipment that will be used on a daily basis and allows us to fulfill our mission of ‘hands that give hope!’”

Other awards were made to educational entities, including The Edison Foundation to support molecular testing equipment, and charitable organizations to facilitate the delivery of services including psychiatry, children’s care and dental health.

The Piqua Community Foundation’s next grant cycle has a Sept. 30 deadline. To learn more about the grant and scholarship programs of The Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org/grants.