Area briefs

Summer reading kick-off set

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library will be hosting a Summer Reading kick-off open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

Patrons of all ages can register early for summer reading, pick up a calendar of SRP events and learn about how the reading program works. New patrons can apply for library cards and check out book. Students will take home a goody bag and families can participate in a sidewalk decorating activity.

Staff hopes to create a zoo train full of animals that will stretch all the way around the library building, as this year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” and staff will be celebrating animals of all kinds with unique in-person activities for the entire family. The last day to register to be eligible for end-of-summer prizes in June 30.

Photography class offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a photography course this summer. The class will teach basic instruction in digital photography, artful composition and techniques, utilization of an internet share site, comparison of point-and-shoot cameras to single-lens reflex and remote critique of other student’s photographs.

The class will culminate in a take-home art project. There is no charge, but registration and medical release is required by June 8.

To register, visit the TMCS website at tmcomservices.org beginning May 17. The instructor is Gina Duncan of Believe Photography & Fine Art. The class meets from 10 a.m. to noon June 15-18. This class is for grades sixth through 12th and meets at the TMCS Building, 3 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Duncan began as an amateur photographer. She turned her 25-plus year love of photography into a business. She opened her gallery, Believe Photography & Fine Art in 2008.

StoryTimes to be offered at park

COVINGTON — Miss Laurie, who is associated with the Miami County Park District, will present Family StoryTime events this summer at the Community Park from 9:30-10:30 a.m., hosted by the J.R. Clarke Public Library. The first will be held on June 8.

Children ages 3-5 can still be dropped off, but this is a program specialized to involve family members of childcare providers and their children. The activity will be tied to a different book each week.

Contact the library for sign-ups at (937) 473-2226 so an appropriate number of activity materials can be ordered.

Art with action planned

WEST MILTON – Students in grades first through fifth can create their own unique art pieces at 2 p.m. June 12 and 26 at the Milton-Union Public Library.

This program is designed to encourage children to be creative through their actions and learn through the process of exploration and experimentation with paint.

Registration is required by contacting the library at (937) 6698-5515. Visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.