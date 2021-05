PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will hold a work session on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., for discussion of the municipal swimming pool. This will include a presentation by Brandstetter Carroll Inc.

The meeting will be held in the Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.

For additional information, contact Clerk of Commission Karen Jenkins at 937-778-2074.