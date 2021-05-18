County to recieve millions in federal aid

By Aimee Hancock

avallieu@aimmediamidwest.com

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners on Tuesday established a County American Rescue Plan fund in preparation for the estimated $20 million in federal aid the county is set to receive.

The fund will be used to deposit the county’s share of the funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law in March.

This special revenue, which has not yet been received by the county, may be used to support public health expenditures (COVID-19 mitigation efforts), address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, and to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting:

• Commissioners authorized the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Subsidy Grant Agreement for Miami County Adult Probation Department, as requested by Common Pleas Court. The purpose for the grant is to provide funds to Miami County to enable it to establish and operate full supervision for offenders under community control within its jurisdiction. The award amount of $450,000 will be paid in eight equal installments of $56,250 during the first month of each quarter.

• Commissioners authorized a contract with Document Destruction LLC, of Cincinnati, on behalf of the Miami County Department of Job and Family Services, for document destruction services at JFS at a cost not to exceed $4,000.

• Commissioners awarded the Range Line Road Bridge No. 6.75 four-sided precast concrete box culvert project to Lindsay Precast Inc., of Canal Fulton, in the amount of $89,504. The bid amount came in under the Engineering Department’s total cost estimate of $90,000. The project is expected to be completed by summer’s end.

• Commissioners awarded the Brandt Water Tower painting and upgrades project to American Suncraft Company Inc., of Medway, in the amount of $320,650.

• Commissioners authorized the purchase of web server software from Henschen and Associates Inc., of Bowling Green, at a cost not to exceed $10,840.

• The employment of Amy Saltis as Human Resources Generalist was approved with a start date of May 24, 2021, and a pay rate of $26.92 per hour.