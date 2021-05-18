Area briefs

Clean-up planned

PIQUA — The Southview Neighborhood Association will have a Mote Park clean-up day from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22.

Those attending should bring work gloves and masks. Equipment will be provided. There will be coffee and doughnuts available. If there are enough people, Giles Park, along County Road 25-A will also be cleaned up. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact president Jim Vetter at (937) 778-1696.

Veteran to speak

TROY — “Normalizing Women In The Military,” with guest speaker Lisa Johnson will be offered at the June 2 veteran’s coffee event at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. The program will begin at 9 a.m.

Johnson is a two-war combat veteran of the US Army. She will brings an unique insight into normalizing women in the military and bridging the gap between the military’s past and future.

Fundraiser set

TROY — On Sunday, May 23, The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host the Miami Valley Young Marines called Drill Heroes. This event will attract participants from three states, starting at 2 p.m., to face off in professional drill competition.

Young Marines will stand in a designated area and receive commands they must follow. When a command is missed they are out of that competition. The last contestant standing is the winner. There will be drill events with four different age groups, including Elementary, Middle School, High School and Adult. The event is free to the public, but guests should bring lawn chairs.

Registration to participate starts at 1 p.m. and the fee to compete is $5 and competition begins at 2 p.m. Members of the Young Marines and the Marine Corp League will be providing food and drink in the north barn.

Funds raised will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.