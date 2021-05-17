Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.
May 10
WARRANT: Asher Nicole, 33, at large, was arrested on a warrant following a disturbance at Big Lots, 1254 E. Ash St.
May 11
WARRANT: Scott Bausman, 41, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.
May 12
WARRANT: Brittani Hickman, 28, of Saint Paris, was arrested on a warrant.
DISORDERLY: Officers responded to the report of a disturbance between two males at 1603 Broadway Drive. Timothy Rogers, 30, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.
WARRANT: Casey Runkle, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.
May 13
WARRANT: Christina Bray, 45, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.