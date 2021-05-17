Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

May 10

WARRANT: Asher Nicole, 33, at large, was arrested on a warrant following a disturbance at Big Lots, 1254 E. Ash St.

May 11

WARRANT: Scott Bausman, 41, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

May 12

WARRANT: Brittani Hickman, 28, of Saint Paris, was arrested on a warrant.

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to the report of a disturbance between two males at 1603 Broadway Drive. Timothy Rogers, 30, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.

WARRANT: Casey Runkle, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

May 13

WARRANT: Christina Bray, 45, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.