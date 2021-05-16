Weekend Baseball|Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team picked up a wild win over Miami East Saturday at the Market Street Diamond.

The game was tied 7-7 going to the sixth inning when Nathan Woolley had a RBI single to give Miami East the lead.

In the home sixth inning, Troy scored the tying and winning runs.

Owen Harlamert had a RBI single to score Eli Smith and tie the game.

Ethan Rekow would run for Harlamert and score on Bailey Shepard’s single to give Troy a 9-8 lead.

Smith scored three runs in the game and Zach Prouty had two RBIs.

Harlamert had two RBIs, Trayce Mercer had three RBIs and Baylee Sheperd was 3-for-4.

Ryder Kirtley doubled and Caleb Fogarty tripled.

Four Troy pitchers combined to strikeout nine and walk four.

Gage Butz was 2-for-5 with a double for Miami East.

Garrett LeMaster was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Jonah Ellis had a double and two RBIs.

Tyler Kirby was 2-for-4.

Four Miami East pitchers combined to strikeout four and walk nine.

East was coming off a 6-1 win over Brookville on Friday.

Ethan Howell and LeMaster combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Piqua tops

Covington

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the sixth inning to win 5-2 Friday night.

Izahya Tipps had a two-run triple to give Piqua the lead and Tipps scored on Damien Lawson’s sacrifice fly.

Brayden Offenbacher and Zane Pratt combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking five.

Avery Rench and Trey Schmelzer pitched for Covington.

They combined on a five-hitter, striking out two and walking three.

Tipp blanks

Tecumseh

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up an 11-0 win over Tecumseh Friday.

Troy Taylor was 3-for-5 with two triples and four RBIs.

Josh Dietz had a triple and two RBIs, Trey Davis was 2-for-3 and Brayden Bottles doubled.

Matt Salmon and Mason Hughes combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Troy Christian

drops game

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team lost to Greenon 12-3 Friday.

Camden Koukol and Charlie Knostman both doubled.

Newton edges

Botkins 7-6

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team held on for a 7-6 win over Botkins Friday.

Mitchell Montgomery was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Hudson Montgomery was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.

Caden Sweitzer added a double.

Hudson Montgomery and Lane Bayer combined on a four-hitter, striking out four and walking 10.

Loramie blanks

Bethel baseball

FORT LORAMIE — The Bethel baseball team lost 6-0 to Fort Loramie Friday.

Luke Gray and Brayton Schroeder combined on a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking two.

SOFTBALL

Troy edges

Piqua 9-8

FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team finished the season at 22-5 after holding on for a 9-8 win over Piqua Friday.

The game began at Piqua the previous Friday, when Brian Lavender had a two-run homer in the first before the game was stopped.

The two teams finished the game at Wright State University on Friday.

Allyson Burns was 4-for-5 for the Trojans with a double and three runs scored.

Lillly James was 2-for-4 and Erin Buce had a double.

James and Abby Welbaum combined to strikeout six and walk eight.

Olivia Anthony had a home run and three RBIs for Piqua.

Kennedy Fashner was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Brooklyn Larck was 2-for-4.

Fashner blanked Troy over the final four innings, striking out six and allowing one hit.