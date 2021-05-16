Weekend Baseball|Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team picked up a wild win over Miami East Saturday at the Market Street Diamond.
The game was tied 7-7 going to the sixth inning when Nathan Woolley had a RBI single to give Miami East the lead.
In the home sixth inning, Troy scored the tying and winning runs.
Owen Harlamert had a RBI single to score Eli Smith and tie the game.
Ethan Rekow would run for Harlamert and score on Bailey Shepard’s single to give Troy a 9-8 lead.
Smith scored three runs in the game and Zach Prouty had two RBIs.
Harlamert had two RBIs, Trayce Mercer had three RBIs and Baylee Sheperd was 3-for-4.
Ryder Kirtley doubled and Caleb Fogarty tripled.
Four Troy pitchers combined to strikeout nine and walk four.
Gage Butz was 2-for-5 with a double for Miami East.
Garrett LeMaster was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Jonah Ellis had a double and two RBIs.
Tyler Kirby was 2-for-4.
Four Miami East pitchers combined to strikeout four and walk nine.
East was coming off a 6-1 win over Brookville on Friday.
Ethan Howell and LeMaster combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Piqua tops
Covington
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the sixth inning to win 5-2 Friday night.
Izahya Tipps had a two-run triple to give Piqua the lead and Tipps scored on Damien Lawson’s sacrifice fly.
Brayden Offenbacher and Zane Pratt combined on a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking five.
Avery Rench and Trey Schmelzer pitched for Covington.
They combined on a five-hitter, striking out two and walking three.
Tipp blanks
Tecumseh
NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe baseball team picked up an 11-0 win over Tecumseh Friday.
Troy Taylor was 3-for-5 with two triples and four RBIs.
Josh Dietz had a triple and two RBIs, Trey Davis was 2-for-3 and Brayden Bottles doubled.
Matt Salmon and Mason Hughes combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Troy Christian
drops game
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team lost to Greenon 12-3 Friday.
Camden Koukol and Charlie Knostman both doubled.
Newton edges
Botkins 7-6
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team held on for a 7-6 win over Botkins Friday.
Mitchell Montgomery was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Hudson Montgomery was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Caden Sweitzer added a double.
Hudson Montgomery and Lane Bayer combined on a four-hitter, striking out four and walking 10.
Loramie blanks
Bethel baseball
FORT LORAMIE — The Bethel baseball team lost 6-0 to Fort Loramie Friday.
Luke Gray and Brayton Schroeder combined on a seven-hitter, striking out one and walking two.
SOFTBALL
Troy edges
Piqua 9-8
FAIRBORN — The Troy softball team finished the season at 22-5 after holding on for a 9-8 win over Piqua Friday.
The game began at Piqua the previous Friday, when Brian Lavender had a two-run homer in the first before the game was stopped.
The two teams finished the game at Wright State University on Friday.
Allyson Burns was 4-for-5 for the Trojans with a double and three runs scored.
Lillly James was 2-for-4 and Erin Buce had a double.
James and Abby Welbaum combined to strikeout six and walk eight.
Olivia Anthony had a home run and three RBIs for Piqua.
Kennedy Fashner was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Brooklyn Larck was 2-for-4.
Fashner blanked Troy over the final four innings, striking out six and allowing one hit.