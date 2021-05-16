Pet of the Week

Meet Harry

Harry is a sweet little guy who was owner surrendered to the Miami County Animal Shelter at no fault of his own. He is an adult Terrier mix. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.