Conference Track Roundup

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Miami East boys and girls cruised to CCC track and field titles this week.

In the boys competition, Covington finished fourth, Bethel was sixth, Newton was seventh and Bradford was 11th.

Winning for Miami East were Kaden Weldy, 200, 23.41; he 800 relay, 1:35.31; the 1,690 relay, 33:33.27; and the 3,200 relay, 8:29.0.

Taking second were Jayden Hatcher, 400, 52.78; Dylan Barnes, 800, 2:09.15; A.J. Ary, pole vault, 12-0; and the 400 relay, 45.78.

Finishing third were Hamilton Hawkins, 110 hurdles, 18:23; Elijah Wilmeth, 1,600, 4:39.64; and Josh Amheiser, pole vault, 12-0.

Covington was led by Bennett Welborn, who swept the 800, 2:04.21 and 1,600, 4:33.55.

Ashler Long won the 3,200, 10:11.84 and the 3,200 relay finished second, 8:37.40.

For Bethel Cole Brennan took second in the 3,200, 10:38.09 and John Dillman took second in the long jump, 19-7.

Finishing third were Jaiden Hogge, 400, 53.33 and the 3,200 relay, 8:48.64.

Newton was led by Dawson Hildebrand, who won the shot put, 61-3 and discus, 148-8.

Lane Kesling won the 400, 52.77 and took second in the 100, 11.58; while Owen Via took third in the 3,200, 10:42.37 and the 800 relay was third, 1:37.49.

Ethan Saunders led Bradford, winning the 100, 11.58 and taking third in the 2o0, 23.71.

Finishing second were Connor Jones, 110 hurdles, 17.45 and Austin Crockmore, shot put, 42-3 1-2.

In the girls competition, after Miami East, Newton was third, Covington was fifth, Bethel was eighth and Bradford was ninth.

Winning for Miami East were Cassidy Walker, 200, 27.63; the 1,600 relay, 4:27.01 and the 3,200 relay, 10:43.27.

Taking second were Cassidy Walker, 100, 13.44; Kennedy Elifritz, 800, 2:35.85; and Annika Paton, discus, 102-3.

Layla Vargas finished third in the 100, 13.50 and 2oo,, 28.42.

Also finishing third were Kinley Lavender, 400, 67.24; Shelby Preston, discus, 97-2 and the 400 relay, 54.37.

Newton was led by McKenna Downing, who swept the 800, 2:30.22 and 1,600, 5:35.62.

Rylie Resides took second in the pole vault, 9-6 and taking third were the 1,600 relay, 4:34.41 and the 3,200 relay, 10:55.34.

Carlie Besecker led Covington, winning the 400, 62.44 and long jump, 17-4 1-2.

Johann Welborn took second in the 3,200, 13:04.84 and third in the 1,600, 5:53.90.

Kayla Mitchell was second in the high jump, 4-9 and Ellery Reck took third in the pole vault, 9-0.

Taking second for Bethel were Natalie Moorman, 200, 27.95; the 800 relay, 1:54.05; and the 1,600 relay, 4:31.0.

Hayden Parsons was third in the high jump, 4-7.

MBC

The Troy Christian boys finished fourth at the MBC meet at Cedarville, while the girls finished fifth.

Winning for the boys were Zach Weaver, 100, 11.40 and Noah Wills, shot put, 41-6 1-2.

Taking second were Jonathan Haddad, 100, 11.48 Zach King, high jump, 5-8 and the 800 relay, 1:37.58.

Finishing third was the 400 relay, 47.30.

Taking second for the girls were Katie Townsend, discus, 77-0; the 800 relay, 1:56.63 and the 3,200 relay, 12:33.35.

Hope Carroll was third in the 200, 27.75.

SWBL Buckeye

The Milton-Union boys and girls track and field teams finished second in the SWBL Buckeye Division meet.

For the boys, Blake Brumbaugh won the long jump, 19-8, was second in the 100, 11.67 and 200, 23.77; and took third in the high jump, 5-10.

Kyle Hultgren won the 110 hurdles, 16.66 and took third in the 300 hurdles, 44.39 and Ray Copeland won the high jump, 6-2.

The 1,600 relay won in 3:39.69; while finishing second were Chris Miller, 800, 2:01.38; Carter Tinnerman, pole vault, 13-0; and the 3,200 relay, 8:43.46.

Taking third were Eric Trittschuh, 3,200, 11:00.23; Andrew Collins, pole vault, 10-6 and the 400 relay, 47.89.

Madelyn Johnson led the girls, winning the high jump, 4-8; taking second in the 200, 27.59 and 400, 63.52 and taking third in the 100, 13.63.

Annie Smith won the 100 hurdles, 16.86 and took third in the long jump, 13-10 3-4 and Maddie Stasiak took third in the 1,600, 5:51.04 and 3,200, 12:47.86.

Ty Parsons was third in the 800, 2:35.08; and also finishing third were the 800 relay, 2:00.64; the 1,600 relay, 4:45.46 and 3,200 relay, 10:52.49.

NWCC

The Lehman Cathloic girls won the NWCC meet, while the boys finished seventh.

Kiersten Franklin swept the 100, 12.30; 200, 26.18 and 400, 58.37, while Daria Lee won the high jump, 5-0.

Lehman also won the 400 relay, 51.69; the 800 relay, 1:48.68; the 1,600 relay, 4:21.46 and the 3,200 relay, 10:44.74.

Lindsey Magoteaux was second in the 100, 12.79 and 200, 27.42 and Evan Dexter was second in the 800, 2:33.3 and 1,600, 5:27.45.

Finishing third were Caroline Wesner, 400, 64.86; Mara O’Leary, 300 hurdles, 53.63 and Colleen O’Leary, 800, 2:37.38.

Michael McFarland led the boys, winning the discus, 138-11.

The 800 relay took third, 1:40.06.