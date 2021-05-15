From Troy Police Department reports

May 11

THEFT: A contractor obtained money for services but never performed any work.

May 12

WELFARE CHECK: An officer responded to the area of West Market Street and South Dorset Road regarding a suspicious male. The officer located and identified the male and removed suspected drugs from the subject. Criminal charges are pending lab results.

BURGLARY: Troy units responded to the 1000 block of Trade Square West in reference to a disturbance. Two males were later charged and incarcerated on aggravated burglary charges.

HIT SKIP: Officers were dispatched to a hit-skip accident on Interstate 75. One male was charged and taken into custody at the Miami County Jail.

THEFT: A catalytic converter was taken sometime overnight on Morehead Street. A theft report was taken.

THEFT: Troy units responded to a theft complaint on South Monroe Street. A report was taken.

THEFT: A catalytic converter was taken overnight from a vehicle in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue. The case is pending further investigation.

FRAUD: An officer responded to the 300 block of Canal Street in response to a fraud complaint. A report was taken.

TRAFFIC STOP: A vehicle was stopped for multiple violations on West Main Street at Troy Towne Drive. The driver was found to be impaired and in possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Whitney Henson, 29, of West Milton, was arrested for OVI.