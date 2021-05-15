Jacksons celebrating 50th anniversary

TROY — Steve and Deb (Ronan) Jackson of Troy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married on May 15, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Tipp City.

They are the parents of Ken Jackson of Athens and Doug (Shauna) Jackson of Troy; and have one granddaughter.

Steve retired after 33 years as chief test manager of flight simulators at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He also served as a paramedic for 30 years. Deb worked several places through the years, including Miami County Mental Health and Grace Christian Bookstore in Troy.

The couple will be celebrating by renewing their vows and having an open house for family and friends.