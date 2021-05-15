Dunaway’s to celebrate 30 years in Troy

TROY —Dunaway’s Beef and Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy, is celebrating its 30th year in business.

Dunaway’s opened July 12, 1991. The same owners, Sandy Dunaway and Brenda Ludwig, have owned the business at the same location.

Ludwig said she came from Pennsylvania and Dunaway from New Jersey to fulfill their dream of opening an Irish pub.

Ludwig said Dunaways, which serves food and drinks, was one of the few restaurants in Troy for many years in 1991 when the business opened.

The business has an annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration each year.