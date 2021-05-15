College briefs

Garber graduates from Ohio Dominican

COLUMBUS — Matthew Garber, of Tipp City, recently graduated from Ohio Domincan University with a Bachelor of Science degree.

Mothmiller graduates from UD

DAYTON — Emily J. Mothmiller, of Troy, graduated from the University of Dayton Law School on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Mothmiller earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Dayton in 2017. She is a 2014 graduate of Troy High School.

Mothmiller is the daughter of Craig and Kelly Mothmiller. Her grandparents are Carol and late Frank Hornyak, and the late Robert and Norma Mothmiller.

Local students named to dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University recently released its 2021 spring semester dean’s list.

The following local students were named to the list: Paige Boehringer, of Covington; Caitlin Palivec, of Troy; and Ethan Sinning, of Tipp City.

To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.