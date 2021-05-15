Area briefs

5K to benefit student

PIQUA — A 5K run/walk will benefit Kari Marion-Davey, a Piqua High School student and Scott Family McDonalds employee who is fighting brain cancer.

The run/walk will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Piqua High School. Registration is $25 per person, and if registered by April 30 will include a T-shirt.

To register, visit runsignup/Race/OH/Piqua/Kerion5KRunWalk.

Roads to close

• TROY — The intersection of South Walnut and East Race streets from Canal Street to East Simpson Street and from South Market Street to South Mulberry Street will be closed May 19-20 for catch basin replacement and manhole repairs.

• MIAMI COUNTY — Miami-Shelby Road East will be closed between Union-Shelby and Duncan roads May 17-21 for a culvert replacement.

Another section of Miami Shelby Road East will be closed between County Road 25-A and Troy-Sidney Road May 17-19 for a culvert replacement.

Rangeline Road also will be closed between Penn and Fenner roads May 17-19 for a culvert replacement.

Board to meet

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.

In keeping with guidance limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office without prior approval. Members of the public who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by joining the Zoom meeting. Instructions for joining the meeting will be posted at https://www.tcbmds.org/meeting-notices.html . The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

DAR member places with essay

PIQUA — The Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution have announced that member Annette Stewart was the first place winner of the 2020-21 State Women’s Issue Essay Contest in the Health Category for her essay entitled “The Night That Broke My Heart.”

She continued on to place first in the East Central Division Women’s Issue Essay Contest and further continued to be placed second in the National Women’s Issue Essay Contest.

Stewart serves as chapter second vice-regent and has been a DAR member since 2006.

Writer’s camp offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Writer’s Camp for ages 9-12 from June 28 to July 2. Campers will form a writing community to develop storytelling skills and to find their own voice. Activities will include small group, partner, and individual writing experiences. Each camper will have at least one work published in a journal.

The instructor is Marilee Lake. The cost is $28 for residents and $30 for non-residents (includes one copy of the journal). The class is located at the TMCS office, 3 E. Main St., Tipp City, and runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until noon.

For more information, registration, and payment, visit tcomservices.org beginning May 17.

Beautification awards released

TROY — Troy City Beautification Committee awards for May 2021 include:

• Merit

203 Penn Road — Aaron and Nikki Rademachir

1041 S. Dorset Road — Beckstrom Orthodontics

• Green Thumb

1005 Westgate Road — Chuck and Cheryl Eernisse

192 S. Dorset Road — Ron and Lorraine Jackson

2675 Shady Tree Drive – Darla Kessler

1318 Stephenson Drive — Susie Barhorst

564 Robin Hood Lane — Jack and Cindy Arthur

2808 Brittney Lane

2733 Stonebridge – Blair and Victoria Brubaker

2389 Girard Lane

837 Cobblestone Drive — Julia Fair

28 E. Canal Street — Tom and Mary Zemaitis.