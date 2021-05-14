Troy High School senior Zach Ray to play football for Tiffin University

TROY — Troy High School senior Zach Ray signed his letter of intent recently to play college football for Tiffin University.

And Ray said the choice of Tiffin was an easy one for him.

“I just felt very comfortable there,” Ray said. “It felt a lot like Troy.”

Playing on the offensive line, Ray was a big part of Troy’s success over the last two seasons.

His junior season, Troy was ranked first in the MVL in total offense at 334.3 yards per game and second with 232.5 yards per game on the ground.

This past season, Troy led the MVL in rushing with 274 yards per game and the Trojans were second in total offense with 377.3 yards per game.

But, Ray knows it will be a challenge to play at the college level.

“It is something I have wanted to do since I was a little boy,” Ray said. “I don’t think it is going to be a situation where I just step-in and play. I think it is definitely going to be a four-year journey.”

Ray was attracted to the quality of the program and the coaching staff.

“They have great coaches,” he said. “From the time the recruiting process started, coach (Tyler) Johns was the one that handled recruiting process. He stayed in contact with me and was calling me and asking me how everything was going.”

Another important aspect was the education program at Tiffin for Ray, who plans on going into psychology.

“They talked a lot about the psychology program,” Ray said. “That was something that was important to me.”

Ray is done not competing for Troy, having a successful senior season in track and field.

He recently won the MVL shot put title and finished third in the discus.

“This is a relief (having made his college choice),” Ray said. “I would love to do track as well if they will have me.”

And in the end, his college choice felt just like home.