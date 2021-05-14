Thursday Softball Roundup

Four softball teams will play in district semifinals next week.

On Monday, Miami East will play Carlisle at Newton at 5 p.m. in D-III action.

On Tuesday, Tippecanoe will play Springfield Shawnee at Northwestern at 5 p.m. in D-II action.

Also on Tuesday, there will be two D-IV games at 5 p.m.

Bradford will play Houston at Brookville and Covington will play Ansonia at Versailles.

Bradford pounds

Botkins 20-0

BRADFORD — Another game, another Skipp Miller no-hitter.

This time, Botkins was the victim in D-IV sectional action Thursday as Bradford won 20-0 in five innings.

Miller struck out 14, hit two batters and walked one.

Austy Miller was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a double and a triple, while Abby Fike had two RBIs.

Nylani Beireis was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Emma Canan was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Rylee Canan had a double and two RBIs, Buzz Brewer was 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored, Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Zoe Brewer doubled.

Buccs top

Mississinawa

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team advanced with a second win over Mississinawa Valley.

This time, it was much warmer and the score was 15-5.

Tipp gets

past Graham

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softbaall team advanced with a 7-4 win over Graham, rallying from an early 2-0 deficit.

Ashley Aselage was 2-for-3 with a double, Kaitlyn Husic was 2-for-3 with two triples and four RBIs, Corinn Siefring had two RBIs, Savannah Wead was 2-for-3 and Sidney Unger was 2-for-4.

Wead scattered 11 hits, striking out five.