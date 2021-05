TROY — Daniel and Carole (Franks) Synan of Troy are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married on May 15, 1971, at St. Patrick’s Church in Troy.

They are the parents of Michael (Amie) Synan, of Mason; and Craig Synan, of Troy. They have two grandchildren, Alyxandra and Keegan.

Both Daniel and Carole are now retired.