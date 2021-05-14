Guess What’s New in Reading?

It’s time to get up and at ‘em, folks. There are plenty of reasons to love May. It’s the start of summer, flowers are blooming and you can begin entertaining outdoors again. Here are five books that will give you reasons to celebrate during the month of May as you get out of your house.

Hidden History of Dayton, Ohio: Author Tony Kroeger is the Planning Division Manager for the city of Dayton. He has developed a wealth of forgotten and neglected stories beyond the Wright Brothers and The National Cash Register. Page through his book and you will find a rich history containing numerous astounding and overlooked people, events and places. Take the book with you as you find hidden histories everywhere, from oldest downtown buildings, to the urban renewal towers, to suburban streets and reflections of the past, Tony Kroeger has unveiled the historical features that give Dayton its character.

The Troy Strawberry Festival: A History: Author David Fong presents the story of the sights, sounds and tastes everywhere for the first weekend in June, a magical time in the city of Troy. While this year’s event will not be as big as before it will still attract thousands of people for food and fun that began in 1977. Nothing says summer like the sweet smell of the immensely popular strawberry donuts. David Fong is a lifelong Troy, Ohio resident who has attended dozens of Troy Strawberry festivals over the years.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden: Author Joy W. Kraft gives you an excellent book about the world famous zoo with over 500 animals and 3,000 plant species. The Cincinnati Zoo is the sixth oldest zoo in the United States, opening in 1873. This is a family friendly zoo and is committed to inspiring wildlife and saving species. You’ll find Amphibians and fish, Birds, Mammals and reptiles, the famous Gorilla World, Dragons, the Rhino Reserve, the Wolf Woods and more. USA Today ranks the Cincinnati Zoo among the best in the country. The famous Hippo Fiona is waiting for you.

Ohio: What’s So Great About the State: Author Kate Boehm Jerome features a new series of fun, colorful, easy-to-read books for children 7 through 11. Her attention-getting cover art, inviting conversational style content and vivid color images of landmarks and geography are terrific. Parents and grandparents will appreciate the feel good factor of purchasing books that are both fun and educational. Do you know what powered Ohio’s first statewide transportation system? How did the western part of Ohio become so flat? Find these answers and more and you will find “Ohio: What’s So Great About This State.”

Grandma Gatewood’s Walk: Author Ben Montgomery has penned the inspiring story of the woman who saved the Appalachian Trail. This astonishing tale will send you looking for your own hiking boots. Grandma Gatewood started with her tattered sneakers, swollen ankles and not an ounce of self-pity. She packed up her things in May, 1955 when her flowers were in bloom and left Gallia County, Ohio, the only place she’d ever really called home. This is a powerful tale about finding nature but also the generosity of strangers. The Tampa Bay Times said, “The whole saga of Grandma Gatewood from her years in an abrasive marriage to triumph as a hiking superstar, is a great story, beautifully told.”

April rain brings May flowers which will get plenty of people in their yards and hillsides because they got out of their houses enjoying nature and history. I’ve always been a Star Wars fan so let me say, may the forest be with you. Happy reading outdoors, everyone!