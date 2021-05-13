Troy, Tippecanoe girls finish 1-2 at MVL track and field meet

TROY — The Troy girls track and field team capped another impressive regular season by cruising to the MVL title Thursday night at Troy.

The Trojans finished with 184.5 points, while Tippecanoe was second with 106.

Piqua finished fifth with 61 points.

“With only seven girls on the team that participated in the last conference championships we had (GWOC, 2019), I wasn’t sure how the girls would respond in the most meaningful meet we had up to this point in the season,” Troy girls coach Kurt Snyder said. “The girls exceeded expectations and outperformed the projected score of the meet, winning in convincing fashion. The girls showed their team depth by double scoring in 11 of the 13 individual events and finishing first or second in all four relays.

“It was great to see so many kids be able to contribute to the conference championship for the first time and to see that we were able to win this with so many multi-sport athletes. A big congratulations to our coaching staff (Coach Gibbons, Clendening, Hartman, McGaharan, Wojciechowski, Wright, Alexander). They have done a tremendous job of getting these kids ready all season. Missing a full season and having more than half the team brand new to high school track and field, they did a great job of preparing them and having them ready to go tonight.

It was an impressive night for the Troy sprinters.

Hannah Falknor swept the 100, 12.56 and 200, 25.87; Leah Harnish won the 400, 58.33 and added a third in the 200, 26.72; the 400 relay won, 50.43; and the 800 relay and 1,600 relay took second in 1:49.20 and 4:16.15 respectively.

Anna Boezi had a strong showing in the hurdles, winning the 300 hurdles, 47.49 and taking third in the 100 hurdles, 16.78.

“Hannah (Falknor) bounced back from a tough 100m hurdle race and stepped up for the team to finish with three first place finishes. Hannah’s 100 time was the third fastest in school history and only .12 off the school record.

“In the race of the night, Leah (Harnish) edged out Nicholas from Piqua and ran the fifth fastest time in school history. Leah also got us huge points in the 100 and 200 dashes. Anna Boezi had one of the most impressive performances of the night, dropping almost two seconds in the 300 hurdles to come away with the victory. Anna had an amazing, night setting personal bests in all four events (third in 100 hurdles, fifth in long jump,second in 4×400 relay).

Ansley Spence, Brennah Hutchinson, Hannah Falknor, Catie O’Neill (400 relay) y looked really strong with their 2nd best time of the year and the best handoffs we have had all season.”

Finishing second for Troy were Sophie Fong, pole vault, 11-9; Josie Kkeinhenz, discus, 119-7, Brenna Hutchinson, long jump, 16-2; Kaylee Ludy, high jump, 5-0; and the 3,200 relay, 10:42.09.

“Brennah Hutchinson has had a tremendous season as one of our leaders of the sprint group,” Snyder said. “Before this, she had never done long jump before, so for her to come away with a runner-up finish is amazing. She also provided a big spark for all the sprint relays tonight, having her best meet of the season.

“Josie Kleinhenz had another personal best and continues to improve each week. She is currently the top freshman discus thrower in Ohio in Division 1. Kaylee Ludy cleared five feet for the first time and has made tremendous improvement all season in the high jump.

“Ansley Spence, Brennah Hutchinson, Kaila Jones, Catie O’Neill (400 relay), Brennah Hutchinson, Catie O’Neill, Maddison Manson, Anna Boezi (1,600 relay) and Emma Kennett, Ella Curcio, Hannah Markeson, Hannah Brooks (3,200 relay) ran well. Sophie Fong continued her season battle with Grace Conway of Greenville, finishing second. I look forward to seeing them continue to push each other at meets in the postseason.

Bailey Brogan tied for third in the high jump, 4-10.

Also taking third were Madison Harkins, shot put, 33-1 1-4; Lena Walker, discus, 105-2; and Renee Kovacs, 800, 2:36.60.

Kelsie McClurg led Tippecanoe, winning the 100 hurdles, 15.69 and taking second in the 300 hurdles, 47.33.

Annie Sinning won the 3,200, 11:32.36 and Tipp also won the 3,200 relay, 10:20.63.

Alex Foster finished second in the 800, 2:28.34; Gracie Wead took third in the 1,600, 5:42.17 and Shelby Hept took third in the 3,200, 11:46.47.

Camilla Nicholas led Piqua.

She won the long jump, 16-3 1-2 and took second in the 100, 12.63; 200, 26.39 and 400, 58.36.

Whitney Evans finished second in the 100 hurdles, 16.76 and the 3,200 relay was third, 11:16.92.