Newton senior Ross Ferrell makes college choice; to play golf for Georgetown College

PLEASANT HILL — Ross Ferrell is a three-sport athlete for Newton High School.

But, there was never a doubt which sport he would pursue in college.

The son of Raymond and Tina Ferrell made it official this week in the Newton Board of Education meeting room, signing his letter of intent to play for Georgetown College in Georgetown, Ky.

“I think I was in seventh grade when I first picked up a golf club,” Ferrell said. “I fell in love with the game instantly. By my freshman year, I knew that was what I wanted to do. My brothers played baseball in college, but I knew I wanted to play golf.”

And he said Georgetown was the perfect destination for Ferrell.

“I was looking to go south of Ohio,” he said with a laugh. “Georgetown was the first school to contact me. I got a hold of them and they got me in contact with the coach. I really liked the coach and when I saw the school, it just seemed like a perfect fit for me.”

Ferrell had his share of individual accomplishments with the Indians.

He was CCC Player of the Year as a junior and runnerup CCC Player of the Year as a Senior.

But, it is easy for him to pick the highlight of his high school career.

Ferrell played on the first Newton team to win a district title and qualify for state as a team.

“For sure, that was the highlight for me,” he said. “Those team accomplishments mean much more than individual accomplishments.”

And Ferrell is also familiar with another famous Newton lefthanded golfer.

Kyler Booher was a state qualifier at Newton and is currently the golf professional at Miami Shores Golf Course.

“Actually, I took lessons from Kyler (Booher) last year,” Ferrell said. “It was his records I was always chasing here. Kyler (Booher) is a great guy.”

Newton golf coach Ryan Karn said Ferrell’s best golf is in front of him.

“I only had him for two years,” Karn said. “But, you could see the improvement he made in the second year, just the understanding of the game, the strategy and how to manage his game on the golf course. Ross (Ferrell) is a really hard worker. He was always the first one to the golf course and one of the last ones to leave.”

Karn said Georgetown College is the a great choice.

“Honestly, I thought any place would be a good fit for Ross (Ferrell),” Karn said. “But, when he told me he was going to Georgetown and I looked at it, it is really a great fit for him. He isn’t necessarily going to be in the lineup right away, but when they see what they are getting and how hard he works, it won’t take him long to be in the lineup.”

Ferrell knows he still has a lot of improvement to make in the game.

“I think the biggest thing is just being more consistent,” he said.

And like Booher he hopes he has a future in the game in some capacity.

“I want to be involved in golf,” he said. “But, for right now, as long as I can play, I am going to do that.”

Something, he knew he wanted to do at the next level from the time he picked up a club in the seventh grade.