Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office

May 11

WARRANT: A deputy made contact with Keith Nolan of Bradford. The deputy was aware that Nolan had an active warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody without incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to a criminal damage complaint in the 4000 block of South State Route 202 in Bethel Township. The property owner reported several bullet holes located in a silo door on the property. The owner requested documentation of the damage and was issued a case number for her records.

DISTURBANCE: The road division was requested to respond to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to a combative inmate. The inmate eventually complied and was transferred to the downtown jail.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to the listed residence for an animal complaint. Upon further investigation, a male was cited for failing to confine his dog.

RECKLESS OPERATION: A complainant reported a road rage incident where the vehicle in front of him was brake checking and at the listed intersection the driver got out of his car and yelled and cursed at the complainant and then hit his car window several times. The incident was caught on video and after speaking with the suspect, he was cited.

May 12