Foundation awards $260,000 in grants

PIQUA — The Miami County Foundation held a virtual grant celebration on May 7 where they awarded 76 grants to various non—profit organizations, municipalities and schools throughout Miami County totaling nearly $260,000.
Directors of the board including Dr. Richard Adams and president, David Larson, served as the emcees for the virtual event, alongside executive director, Natalie Rohlfs. More than 75 virtual attendees tuned in to celebrate grant recipients.
Miami County Foundation has a rich history of supporting programs that provide county residents humanitarian needs, performing arts, nature enhancement, capital upgrades, health services and educational materials. Grants this spring were awarded for requests such as meal assistance, capital projects, technology upgrades, youth program supplies, shoes for those in need, and literacy support.
Of the 76 grants awarded, 18 of them will serve the foundation’s “ongoing humanitarian” organizations and 22 awards will serve the community’s local schools and students.
2021 spring grant recipients:
Bethel High School — Digital media and communication
Bethel Local Schools — Music program
Bethel Middle School
Bradford Elementary School
Bradford High School — Art Department
Brukner Nature Center
Child Care Choices
Community Grace Brethren Church Food Pantry
Dream Builders Group, Inc./The Clubhouse
First Kids Cooperative Preschool
Goodwill-Easter Seals Miami Valley
Hoffman United Methodist Church
Miami County Educational Service Center (two)
Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau
Miami County YMCA
Miami East High School — Muse Machine
Miami East Junior Diamond Sports
Milton-Union Bulldog Bags, LLC
Milton-Union High School — Language Arts
Milton-Union Middle School — ELA Department
Newberry Township
Overfield Tavern Museum
Piqua Area Chamber Foundation
Piqua Arts Council
Piqua Catholic School
Piqua City Schools — Piqua Music Department
Piqua City Schools — Piqua Parent Mentor
Piqua City Schools — Springcreek Primary
Piqua Parents as Teachers
Pleasant Hill Baseball Association
Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District
Richards Chapel United Methodist Church
Shoes 4 the Shoeless
St. Patrick Catholic School – Junior high
St. Patrick Catholic School – Junior high athletic collaboration
The American Red Cross
The Center for Early Learning at Piqua Catholic
The Ohio State University Extension — Miami County
Tipp City Area Arts Council
Tipp City Enrichment Program
Tipp City Public Library
Tipp City Schools
Tipp Monroe Community Services, Inc.
Tippecanoe High School — Inferno Literary Journal
Tippecanoe High School — Muse Machine
Tippecanoe Middle School — Student council
Troy Christian Elementary School
Troy Christian High School
Troy Community FM (Power 107.1)
Troy Recreation Association
Village of Fletcher
WACO Historical Society DBA WACO Air Museum
We Love Birthday Parties
West Milton Fire Company
Ongoing humanitarian grants were awarded to:
Bethany Center
Covington Outreach Association
Family Abuse Shelter
FISH Union Township
GIVE Medical Ministry
Health Partners Free Clinic
Miami County Continuum of Care/Rides to Work
Miami County Dental Clinic
Partners In Hope
St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen
The New Path, Inc.
The Salvation Army — Piqua
Troy Lions Charities
The John & Jean Dugan Family Fund’s representatives selected the following organizations to each receive an additional $625 grant: Partners In Hope and The Salvation Army – Piqua.
It is through the generosity of Miami County Foundation’s investors, benefactors, annual donors and business partners, that the foundation is able to support the community by providing grants for local nonprofit organizations, schools and municipalities. The foundation conducts two grant cycles per year. More than $8.76 million in grants have been awarded by Miami County Foundation since its inception. This year, in response to the current pandemic and our community’s need, COVID-19 Emergency Grants are also available. Scholarships are also awarded through Miami County Foundation annually.
Visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org to apply.