Foundation awards $260,000 in grants

PIQUA — The Miami County Foundation held a virtual grant celebration on May 7 where they awarded 76 grants to various non—profit organizations, municipalities and schools throughout Miami County totaling nearly $260,000.

Directors of the board including Dr. Richard Adams and president, David Larson, served as the emcees for the virtual event, alongside executive director, Natalie Rohlfs. More than 75 virtual attendees tuned in to celebrate grant recipients.

Miami County Foundation has a rich history of supporting programs that provide county residents humanitarian needs, performing arts, nature enhancement, capital upgrades, health services and educational materials. Grants this spring were awarded for requests such as meal assistance, capital projects, technology upgrades, youth program supplies, shoes for those in need, and literacy support.

Of the 76 grants awarded, 18 of them will serve the foundation’s “ongoing humanitarian” organizations and 22 awards will serve the community’s local schools and students.

2021 spring grant recipients:

Bethel High School — Digital media and communication

Bethel Local Schools — Music program

Bethel Middle School

Bradford Elementary School

Bradford High School — Art Department

Brukner Nature Center

Child Care Choices

Community Grace Brethren Church Food Pantry

Dream Builders Group, Inc./The Clubhouse

First Kids Cooperative Preschool

Goodwill-Easter Seals Miami Valley

Hoffman United Methodist Church

Miami County Educational Service Center (two)

Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau

Miami County YMCA

Miami East High School — Muse Machine

Miami East Junior Diamond Sports

Milton-Union Bulldog Bags, LLC

Milton-Union High School — Language Arts

Milton-Union Middle School — ELA Department

Newberry Township

Overfield Tavern Museum

Piqua Area Chamber Foundation

Piqua Arts Council

Piqua Catholic School

Piqua City Schools — Piqua Music Department

Piqua City Schools — Piqua Parent Mentor

Piqua City Schools — Springcreek Primary

Piqua Parents as Teachers

Pleasant Hill Baseball Association

Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District

Richards Chapel United Methodist Church

Shoes 4 the Shoeless

St. Patrick Catholic School – Junior high

St. Patrick Catholic School – Junior high athletic collaboration

The American Red Cross

The Center for Early Learning at Piqua Catholic

The Ohio State University Extension — Miami County

Tipp City Area Arts Council

Tipp City Enrichment Program

Tipp City Public Library

Tipp City Schools

Tipp Monroe Community Services, Inc.

Tippecanoe High School — Inferno Literary Journal

Tippecanoe High School — Muse Machine

Tippecanoe Middle School — Student council

Troy Christian Elementary School

Troy Christian High School

Troy Community FM (Power 107.1)

Troy Recreation Association

Village of Fletcher

WACO Historical Society DBA WACO Air Museum

We Love Birthday Parties

West Milton Fire Company

Ongoing humanitarian grants were awarded to:

Bethany Center

Covington Outreach Association

Family Abuse Shelter

FISH Union Township

GIVE Medical Ministry

Health Partners Free Clinic

Miami County Continuum of Care/Rides to Work

Miami County Dental Clinic

Partners In Hope

St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen

The New Path, Inc.

The Salvation Army — Piqua

Troy Lions Charities

The John & Jean Dugan Family Fund’s representatives selected the following organizations to each receive an additional $625 grant: Partners In Hope and The Salvation Army – Piqua.

It is through the generosity of Miami County Foundation’s investors, benefactors, annual donors and business partners, that the foundation is able to support the community by providing grants for local nonprofit organizations, schools and municipalities. The foundation conducts two grant cycles per year. More than $8.76 million in grants have been awarded by Miami County Foundation since its inception. This year, in response to the current pandemic and our community’s need, COVID-19 Emergency Grants are also available. Scholarships are also awarded through Miami County Foundation annually.

Visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org to apply.