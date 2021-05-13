Benefit video concert to air

PIQUA — The third concert of the benefit video concert series hosted by the Piqua Arts Council will be offered at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, with The Kid & The Riff Raff.

The rock cover band performs the best hits from the 1990s and 2000s and throw some 1980’s hits in as well.

“Dan Rosenbaum (lead singer) is a skilled Broadway performer and due to the pandemic, he’s back in Piqua,”said Piqua Arts Council Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “We hear a lot about how people are looking for a handout. I can assure you that these musicians would rather have been out playing these canceled performances than just accepting money for nothing. But we can’t replace these lost opportunities for them, we can just help them with a hand up, so they can get back to earning their money and creating for all of us.”

These concerts will continue to be hosted virtually on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook and Youtube pages, as well as the Indian Nation Station Youtube page and Piqua Channel 5. They premiere at 7 p.m. every Friday, which began April 30 and end June 4. All funds raised for the Musicians’ Benefit Concerts will go directly to the bands.

You can donate to local musicians at https://piquaartscouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert.

Support the cause by becoming a sponsor for the event as an Executive Producer, Producer, Director or Cast Member and receive promotional benefits that range from listings in the opening and closing credits, to your logo in the Piqua Arts Council Newsletter, to a private performance by a band benefitting from the fund; donate a custom “ticket price” for the virtual concert; or donate freely. All sponsorship dollars raised go to the musicians.

The Musicians’ Benefit Concert videos were paid for by grants from The Piqua Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and Neil’s A. & Ruth Lundgard Foundation. Our official media partners are the Indian Nation Station, WPTW Classic Hits, Miami Valley Today, Troy Public Access TV, Power 107.1 and WYSO.