Tuesday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team had one bad inning in a 9-3 loss to Beavercreek Tuesday in non-conference action.

Troy was trailing just 2-1 going to the fifth inning when Beavercreek scored seven runs and the Trojans could not recover.

Baylee Shepherd and Eli Smith both doubled for the Trojans.

Andrew Helman, Connor Hutchinson and Ethan Rekow combined on an 11-hitter, striking out nine and walking five.

Tippecanoe blanked

by Lima Shawnee

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team lost 4-0 to Lima Shawnee Tuesday.

Jonathan Baileys and Jacob Bowerman combined on six-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Piqua drops

two games

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team lost to Bradford 3-1 on Tuesday after losing 2-0 to Lima Shawnee Monday.

Bradford’s Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Landon Wills was 2-for-3 and Gage Wills and Taven Leach were 2-for-4.

Miller, Gage Wills and Keaton Mead combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

For Piqua, Mickey Anderson was 2-for-3 and Anderson and Mason Davis combined on a nine-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Against Lima Shawnee, Blane Ouhl had a double.

Zane Pratt pitched a three-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

Troy Christian

outlasts TV

NEW MADISON — Troy Christian defeated Tri-Village 6-5 in 11 innings Tuesday, scoring the winning run on a bizarre play.

Ben Major, who had started the inning with a single, scored in the top of the 11th during a triple play that ended the inning after the Eagles had loaded the bases with no outs.

Major and Lucas Day were both 3-for-5 with a double.

Gavin Blore was 3-for-6 and Ethan Twiss was 2-for-6, scored three runs and had a double.

Charlie Knostman, Adam Twiss and Rylee Huber were all 2-for-6 and Camden Koukol was 2-for-5.

Adam Twiss, Paul McDonald and Huber combined on an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Newton tops

Miami East

CASSTOWN — The Newton baseball team made the most of two hits to get a 6-5 win over Miami East in a big CCC game Tuesday.

Ross Ferrell picked up the win, pitching a six-hitter while striking out six and walking four.

Austin Francis was 2-for-4 for Miami East.

Tyler Kirby hurled a two-hitter for the Vikings, striking out eight and walking eight.

Milton tops

Covington

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union baseball team picked up a 4-1 win over Covington Tuesday.

Devin Lambert was 2-for-4, Nelson Morter Jr. had a double and two RBIs and Peyton Nichols had a double.

Morter Jr. and Nichols combined on a six-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Jensen Wagoner was 2-for-4 for Covington with a double.

Wes Gooding and Jake Dilley combined on a six-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

Lehman loses

to Bellefontaine

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost to Bellefontaine 10-0 Tuesday in non-conference action.

Four Lehman pitchers combined on an eight-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

SOFTBALL

Lehman wins

tourney opener

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic softball team defeated Franklin Monroe 8-4 Tuesday to open D-IV sectional tournament play.

Lehman will play at Tri-County North Thursday.

The Cavaliers scored all eight runs in the fourth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit.

Kate Stewart hit a three-run homer and Annie Stiver handled the pitching duties.

Newton drops

tourney game

ANSONIA — The Newton softball team lost 6-0 to Ansonia in D-IV sectional tournament action.

Tippecanoe

tops Covington

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team defeated Covington 15-5 as both teams prepped for Thursday sectional tournament games.

Bradford gets

past Eaton

EATON — Austy Miller continued to swing a hot bat as the Bradford softball team defeated Eaton 6-3 Tuesday in non-conference action.

She had a double, a home run, scored three runs and had two RBIs,while going 2-for-4.

Skipp Miller was 2-for-4 with a home run, Buzz Brewer was 2-for-3 and Nylani Beireis and Izzy Hamilton both doubled.

Skipp Miller pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking four.