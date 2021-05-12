THS to stage ‘Peanuts’ musical

TROY — One year after the stage went dark due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Troy High School musical department is set to present six performances of the musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is a 1967 musical comedy with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, based on the characters created by cartoonist Charles M. Schulz in his comic strip “Peanuts.” The musical has been a popular choice for amateur theater productions because of its small cast and simple staging.

There will be two separate sets of performances of the show. The first set of shows will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16.

The second set of performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23.

There will be two different casts performing in each set of performances.

In the May 14-16 shows, Carter Evans will play Charlie Brown, Fiona Atkinson will play Snoopy, Devante Griego will play Schroeder, Connor Watkins will play Linus, Jessica Loy will play Lucy and Addy White will play Sally.

In the May 21-23 shows, Drake Gudim will play Charlie Brown, Camille Scribner will play Snoopy, Kayly Gagel will play Schroeder, Victoria Glover will play Linus, Maggie Snee will play Lucy and Shae Kline will play Sally.

Gabe Wolf will play Woodstock in all six shows. Also, Loretta Ansley, Lily Daniszewski, P.J. Glover, Ashton Godin, Laci Haller, Abbey Johnson, Griffin Johnson, Sienna Mader, Cailyn Starnes and Emily Wenrick will perform in the chorus at all six shows.

In-person tickets are $10 per person, while online streaming tickets are $15 per household/device. To order tickets, call (937) 332-6710 during school hours. For streaming tickets, visit http://thsmusical.booktix.com/