Ron Pearson, Brian Robbins take low gross honors in Echo Hills golf leagues

PIQUA — Ron Pearson was low gross with 37 in the Wednesday Industrial Golf League at Echo Hills.

Doug Harter and Ryan Pearson tied for second with 39.

Jeff Cox was low net with 33.

Andy Cox, Chris Carlson and Marv Cool all tied for second with 35.

STANDINGS

Joe Thoma Jewelers 11

Staley Plumbing 10

Realtor Janie Branson 9

Smitty’s Bike Shop 8

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management 7.5

Long Shot 7

Murray Properties 6.5

Park National Bank 5

Robbins cards

35 at Echo Hills

PIQUA — Brad Robbins was low gross with 35 in the Thursday Industrial League at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Ron Pearson was second with 37 and Kirt Huemmer was third with 38.

Kevin Lowe and Colin Lavey tied for low net with 32 and Kyle Bachman was third with 33.

STANDINGS

Hank’s Place 6

A.R.M.S. Inc. 5.5

Hemm’s Glass 5.5

Motion Industries 5

Jenning’s Construction 5

Brownlee — Wray 4.5

Davis Meats 3.5

Gisco 3

Classic Concrete 3

Erwin Distributing 2.5

Atlantis Sportswear 2.5

Winsupply 2