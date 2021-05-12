Motorcycle driver in crash identified

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The driver of a motorcycle that died in a 2-vehicle crash on Wednesday has been named.

Justin Dreer, 21, of Piqua, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash that took place on County Road 25-A at Interstate 75, between Troy and Piqua, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Joseph Gebhart.

According to Gebhart, a preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2009 Cadillac DTS, driven by Frank Gleason Jr., 90, of Sidney, was northbound on County Road 25-A, turning left onto Interstate 75 northbound when a black 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, southbound on County Road 25-A, struck the Cadillac as it was turning left.

Gleason suffered only minor injuries, Gebhart said.

Troopers from the OSP’s Crash Reconstruction Unit are assisting with the investigation. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Piqua Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Miami County Highway Department assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time, according to Gebhart.