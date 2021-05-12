Miami East softball overcomes adversity to advance to D-III sectional title game; Piqua, Milton-Union lose in tournament action

CASSTOWN — Nothing came easy for the Miami East softball team against Anna Wednesday in D-III sectional action.

But, the Lady Vikings persevered and came away with a 6-5 win.

Miami East will play Carlisle at 5 p.m. Monday at Newton High School for the sectional title.

“The girls did a good job working out of some tough spots,” Miami East coach Brian Kadel said. “I am very proud of the way the team responded to adversity tonight. We always seemed to come up with some runs in response to Anna scoring.”

Miami East found itself trailing 4-2 in the home third when Abigail Covault had the big hit.

“We got our first two runners on then had back-to-back outs,” Kadel said. “Abigail Covault came up with a big two-out hit to score two runs to tie the game at 4-4.”

It remained that way until the sixth, when the Vikings struck in a big way with two outs.

After a two-out hit by Maddie Maxson, Kyleigh Kirby drilled a two-run homer to make it 6-4.

“Kyleigh(Kirby) hit the second pitch out and gave us a two-run lead,” Kadel said. “We would need both runs as Anna had the top of the order to start the seventh.”

After the Rockets scored one run and with the tying and go-ahead runs on second and third, Kyleigh Kirby got a strikeout and a ground ball to shortstop Covault ended the game.

Maxson was 3-for-4 in the game and scored three runs, while Kyleigh Kirby had three RBIs and the home run.

Along with Covault’s big two-run single, Kiera Kirby was 2-for-3 and Abigail Kadel had a double.

Kirby threw a seven-hitter on the mound, striking out eight and walking four.

Piqua drops

tourney game

BEAVERCREEK — The Piqua softball team got off to a good start at Rotary Park Wednesday in D-I sectional action against second seed Beavercreek.

But, a big third inning by the Beavers was the difference as Piqua lost 11-1 in five innings.

Kennedy Fashner drilled her school-record eighth home run of the season to put Piqua up 1-0 in the first and Brooklyn Larck limited Beavercreek to just one run in the first two innings.

But, the Beavers scored nine runs in the third inning and Piqua could not recover.

Chaia Sowers was 2-for-2 for the Lady Indians.

MU loses

in eight

WEST MILTON — National Trail scored three runs in the eighth inning to upset Milton-Union 8-5 in D-III sectional tournament action.

Madison Silveria was 2-for-4 for Milton-Union with a double.

Maddie Baker was 2-for-4 and Raegan Fulton had two RBIs.

Madison Jones and Carley Zimmer combined to strikeout five and walk two.