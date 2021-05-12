ME FFA works annual tire recycling event

Miami East FFA members Ethan Paulus, Mathew Osting, Kyle Vernon, Dustin Winter, and Ethan Fine load tires into a semi at the Miami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning as part of the annual Miami Conservancy District tire recycling program. A total of 18 FFA members from Miami East worked the event. Linda Ratterman from the Miami Conservancy District said that they collected around 1,700 tires, the largest amount ever. A grant from the Miami County Foundation helped to make the event possible.