COVINGTON — Ryan Rohr of the Covington-UVCC FFA Chapter placed first in the state in the area of Agricultural Communications as an individual. The Agricultural Communications CDE prepares students for careers in journalism, radio and television broadcast, web design, marketing and more. The team placed third in the state with members; Allison Gostomsky, Derrick Meyer and Michael Hagan were the final starters and other team members included Tori Quinter, Gavin Swank and Megan Rose. This is the first state CDE banner won by the Covington-UVCC FFA chapter.

The Covington FFA chapter is a satellite of the Upper Valley Career Center.